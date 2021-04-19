Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £148.72 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funding Circle alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

Shares of FCH stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 162.20 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 218,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,603. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £574.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.34.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.