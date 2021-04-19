Furucombo Market Cap Reaches $9.42 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $3.43 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00278608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.21 or 0.00725552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.64 or 1.00228599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00838758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

