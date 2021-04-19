Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,049. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.