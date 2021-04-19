FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

