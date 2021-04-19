FY2021 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Summit Insights decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Summit Insights also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.