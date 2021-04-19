G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of G4S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

