Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.23 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 68,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.