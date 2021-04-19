Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 543 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,557 shares of company stock valued at $30,464,910 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

