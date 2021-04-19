Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.