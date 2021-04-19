Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

