Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.