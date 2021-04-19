Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 720 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,584 shares of company stock worth $80,288,310 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $385.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.95. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

