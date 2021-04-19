Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $319.27 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

