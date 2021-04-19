Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

