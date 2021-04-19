Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.63

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1105379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,760,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,968,920. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

