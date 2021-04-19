Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 822 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

