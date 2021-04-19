Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.21 on Monday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

