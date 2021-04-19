Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

