Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $72.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

