Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 131,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.