Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51,650 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Calix by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CALX opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

