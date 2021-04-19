Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 131,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Genworth Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 176,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

GNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,168. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

