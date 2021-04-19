George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $134.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. George Weston has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

