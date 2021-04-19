George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$134.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$113.39 and last traded at C$113.30, with a volume of 6693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.01.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total transaction of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,612.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.68.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3577696 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

