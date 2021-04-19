Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$16.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.