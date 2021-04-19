Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$16.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
