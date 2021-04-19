Glenn Coleman Sells 25,658 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00.

IART stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. 439,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

