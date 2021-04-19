Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 290,532 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period.

GIGB stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

