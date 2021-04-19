Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $98,000 in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

