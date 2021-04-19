Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.