Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1,889.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 175,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 130,893 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 265,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.39 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

