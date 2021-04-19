Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 122,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 520.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $596,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

