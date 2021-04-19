Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.26.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $502.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

