Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,993 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,448,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

