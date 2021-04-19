Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 666 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $287.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

