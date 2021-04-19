GoldFund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $435,888.97 and approximately $77.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

