Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. 4,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

