GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.