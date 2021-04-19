GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

