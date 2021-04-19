GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

