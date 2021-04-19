GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $221.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

