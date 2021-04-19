GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 503 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.14 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

