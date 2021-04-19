GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 586 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.