GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $196,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $645.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

