Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $48.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $28.20 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.