Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0203 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $30,569.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,612,408 coins and its circulating supply is 414,959,376 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

