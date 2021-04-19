Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.89 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,966.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.83 or 0.03919581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.00476467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $954.34 or 0.01675271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.72 or 0.00594599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.00547563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.00431801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,928,280 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

