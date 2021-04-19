Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Critical Contrast

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kesko Oyj and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.45 $15.42 million $0.79 49.30

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland. Its Building and Technical Trade segment engages in the retail, wholesale, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and electrical and HEPAC products, as well as trades in leisure goods. This segment operates approximately 562 stores through K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, K-Senukai, OMA, and Onninen names, as well as leisure goods trade chains through Intersport, Budget Sport, The Athlete's Foot, and KookenkÃ¤ names in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus; and online stores. The company's Car Trade segment imports and markets Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles in Finland; and SEAT cars in Estonia and Latvia. It is also involved in car retailing activities; and the provision of servicing and after-sales services at its 17 retail outlets in Finland. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

