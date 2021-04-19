G&S Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $521.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -287.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.15. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.89 and a 1-year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

