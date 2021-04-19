Guild Holdings’ (NYSE:GHLD) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Guild’s (NYSE:GHLD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Guild had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $97,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Guild’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

