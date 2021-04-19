Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.